IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students

Last year following the Covid-19 lockdown, the Delhi government had devised a one-time revised promotion policy for students of class 9 and 11 where students were promoted using grace marks and assignments.
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 AM IST

With less than three months to go for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination for students of classes 10 and 12, teachers and principals of Delhi government schools said they are concerned about low-scoring children who were promoted from classes 9 and 11 as per a revised assessment policy involving scores based on assignment and grace marks.

The move led to a significant increase in pass percentages for students of classes 9 and 11. In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, head of Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 8, said most schools, including his, are engaging in targeted intervention for these students. “Children who were promoted on the basis of revised promotion policy are mostly the ones who weren’t able to attend online classes during the pandemic and don’t attend offline classes now..”

Last year following the Covid-19 lockdown, the Delhi government had devised a one-time revised promotion policy for students of class 9 and 11 where students were promoted using grace marks and assignments. Students who could not appear for their exams either due to the pandemic or the Delhi riots were given marks proportional to their mid-term results as well.

A senior education department official, who asked not be named, said, “These students are on the radar of our teachers and targeted interventions are being made for their learning. Schools have made a list of these students and are monitoring their performance and attendance regularly. Apart from sufficient writing practice and regular tests, teachers are focusing on lessons which will help students score easily. Additionally, teachers have ‘adopted’ such students and will look after the performance of that particular student.”

In addition to these, schools and teachers have devised their own methods to address the learning gaps. For instance, Jha said he had divided students into two groups on the basis of how they were promoted — via grace marks or assignment. “This helped teachers focus their attention to a homogenous group. We are now planning to print three sets of sample papers prepared by the education department for a particular subject, write the answers on those papers, and distribute among these students,” he said.

Bijesh Kumar Sharma, principal of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, said the school had also taken help from the local community. “We have a lot of Afghan students who face language issues, or visually-impaired children who need assistance. Since we have been involved with the local community for the past few years, we roped in homemakers, volunteers, or members of resident welfare associations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who could help us,” he said.

Several principals said many among these students were not attending offline classes that started last month due to a host of reasons. Many were either untraceable, while some are now engaged in other work.

Mudassir Jahan, head of school at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Noor Nagar, said, “The attendance for these students is also low and we are trying to get them to school. We have made announcements through local mosques, asking students to attend for classes. The challenge here is that these students have to be motivated more than others to even attend school.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools
Close
The Metro now plans to make the QR code system available on its nine corridors, spread over 314 kilometres, and 245 stations by 2022.(AP)
The Metro now plans to make the QR code system available on its nine corridors, spread over 314 kilometres, and 245 stations by 2022.(AP)
delhi news

Delhi Metro to go cashless, touch-free

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Currently, the QR code-based ticketing system is available only on Delhi Metro’s airport express line. The tickets on the airport express line are issued using a mobile application and the commuters have to scan the QR code ticket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Last year following the Covid-19 lockdown, the Delhi government had devised a one-time revised promotion policy for students of class 9 and 11 where students were promoted using grace marks and assignments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
delhi news

Man nabbed for giving saline jabs to students

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:16 AM IST
The suspect has been detained for “detailed investigation” and booked under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering human life or personal safety of others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Finding a thing of beauty in a Walled City street
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village, a week after glacier burst on Feb. 7 in Joshimath triggered a flash flood, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_14_2021_000214B)(PTI)
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village, a week after glacier burst on Feb. 7 in Joshimath triggered a flash flood, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_14_2021_000214B)(PTI)
delhi news

Uttarakhand floods may affect water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
In a series of tweets, Chadha said that turbidity in raw water collected from Delhi’s Upper Ganga Canal had increased to an “unprecedented level of 8000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The murder of the 25-year-old had taken communal colours on Friday, with some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating on social media that Sharma was collecting money for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(HT Photo)
The murder of the 25-year-old had taken communal colours on Friday, with some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating on social media that Sharma was collecting money for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(HT Photo)
delhi news

AAP, BJP trade barbs over Mangolpuri murder, demand 1 crore as compensation

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:44 AM IST
Rinku Sharma, who worked as a lab technician at a private hospital, was stabbed while returning home from a birthday party on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDMC officials said that it will be the second time when fresh bids will be called.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
NDMC officials said that it will be the second time when fresh bids will be called.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

NDMC to re-invite bids for its e-scooter project

By Ashish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Officials of the civic body said that the project was delayed mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once launched, the project aims at curbing air pollution by providing last-mile connectivity by renting out electric scooters to users in areas under its jurisdiction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room. (Bloomberg)
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

Govt asks Covid vaccination centres to send out reminders about second jab

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Around 1,82,000 health care and front line workers have got the first round of jabs so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker sits among Marigold flowers at Ghazipur flower market ahead of Diwali in New Delhi.(PTI)
A worker sits among Marigold flowers at Ghazipur flower market ahead of Diwali in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Ghazipur flower market to get a cold storage, roads and amenities

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The government has issued a tender for the project estimated to cost around 197.45 crore, for which the bids are open till March 5, said a senior government official and according to documents that HT has seen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body will charge a nominal fee from participants for the classes, with officials saying that the move will help increase SDMC’s revenue.(Image via Twitter)
The civic body will charge a nominal fee from participants for the classes, with officials saying that the move will help increase SDMC’s revenue.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

South Delhi parks, north Delhi schools to start yoga classes soon

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Narendra Chawla, the south corporation’s leader of the house, said that the civic body has started the process of finalising modalities of the project and appoint yoga instructors to educate people about the exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
delhi news

Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
delhi news

Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Delhi has been witnessing a significant decline in its daily cases since the beginning of this year. On January 27, only 96 coronavirus disease cases had been added, which have been the lowest in more than nine months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to soon start facilitating registration of e-autos: Kailash Gahlot

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign, the Delhi government will now focus on adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP