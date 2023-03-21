Delhi govt sees 36% growth in tax collection

With the effects of the pandemic largely fading, the Delhi government registered a sharp 36% growth in its tax collection in 2021-22 (provisional), according to the Economic Survey released on Monday.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot speaks during the Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was in comparison to the negative growth of 19.53% registered in 2020-21 due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the survey tabled by finance minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The total revenue collection was ₹49,312.99 crore (5.45% of GSDP) in 2021-22, against ₹41,863.6 crore (5.48% of GSDP) during 2020-21. During 2021-22 (provisional), the revenue receipts increased significantly with a growth rate of 17.79%, mainly due to increase in tax revenue collection, officials said.

Stamps and registration tax (including land revenue) recorded the highest growth of 46.70%, followed by goods and service tax (including VAT and other taxes of luxury and entertainment) at 36.22%. Tax collections under state excise, meanwhile, logged a growth of 33.58%, according to the survey.

It said tax collection for 2022-23 is budgeted with a growth of 19.19% over the previous year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}