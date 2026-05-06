New Delhi, Amid the searing heat in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off from the secretariat 13 special vans to distribute 'gamcha' , caps, cold water and ORS sachets to people.

Delhi govt special vans to distribute ORS, gamcha among heat relief solutions

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Gupta also released the 'Delhi Heatwave Action Plan 2026' booklet detailing measures undertaken by the government to tackle rising temperatures and said it is her her government's priority to ensure that no one falls victim to a heatstroke.

The mobile heat relief vans one for each of Delhi's 13 districts will provide immediate assistance during the ongoing heatwave and extreme summer conditions, she said, adding that people can dial the helpline number 112 to avail the service.

These vans will stock clean, cold drinking water, oral rehydration solution packets, first-aid support, gamchas, caps and other relief material and be available to people between 11 am and 6 pm, a Delhi CMO statement said.

The efforts will be focused on high-footfall and heat-prone areas such as labour chowks, bus stands, markets, slum clusters and other vulnerable locations across the city .

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{{^usCountry}} Ten civil defence volunteers have been deployed in every district to support the operation of these units over the next three months, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ten civil defence volunteers have been deployed in every district to support the operation of these units over the next three months, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Each district is expected to distribute around 1,000 ORS packets, 300 cotton towels and 200 caps every day. Keeping environmental concerns in mind, the government has also ensured the use of eco-friendly disposable glasses and proper waste collection arrangements, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each district is expected to distribute around 1,000 ORS packets, 300 cotton towels and 200 caps every day. Keeping environmental concerns in mind, the government has also ensured the use of eco-friendly disposable glasses and proper waste collection arrangements, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that the 'Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang' campaign reflects her government's commitment towards the health and safety of Delhiites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that the 'Garmi Se Jung, Delhi Sarkar Ke Sang' campaign reflects her government's commitment towards the health and safety of Delhiites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Comprehensive, people-centric measures have been taken to deal with the growing threat of heatwaves and ensure timely relief and protection, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comprehensive, people-centric measures have been taken to deal with the growing threat of heatwaves and ensure timely relief and protection, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the chief minister, this year's Heat Action Plan has been implemented with extensive preparation and coordination, keeping every section of society in mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the chief minister, this year's Heat Action Plan has been implemented with extensive preparation and coordination, keeping every section of society in mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Special focus has been placed on protecting vulnerable groups such as labourers, construction workers, street vendors, homeless people, senior citizens, women and children, she said.

Public and private institutions have been advised to halt outdoor labour activities between 1 and 4 pm and provide adequate rest breaks during peak heat hours. "Protecting the health of workers remains our top priority," she said.

The government has introduced a 'water bell system' in schools to encourage students to drink water at regular intervals, as protection against heat and dehydration, Gupta said.

Outdoor activities and school assemblies during peak afternoon hours have also been suspended. Hospitals and health centres across the city have made special arrangements for patients suffering from heatstroke and dehydration, according to the statement.

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More than 339 health centres in the capital have been stocked with additional ORS packets, ice packs and essential medicines, while special 'cool rooms' have also been set up.

The chief minister added that installation of water coolers and drinking water dispensers in government buildings has been accelerated and further urged people to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The Heat Action Plan of the Delhi government goes beyond immediate relief measures and also focuses on long-term initiatives such as awareness campaigns, increasing green cover, water conservation, urban temperature control and the development of climate-resilient infrastructure, she added.

Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present at the event.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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