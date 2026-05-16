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Delhi govt starts accepting fresh ration card applications

Delhi government has started accepting new ration card applications online, aiming to streamline the process and clear backlogs.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday began the process of accepting fresh applications for ration cards and requests for adding family members through the official e-District portal.

According to officials, residents can now submit new applications online through the e-District portal. (PTI)

According to officials, residents can now submit new applications online through the portal. The move aims to streamline the application process and ensure faster delivery of services under the public distribution system, they said.

The government has also initiated the process of returning old and long-pending applications to applicants’ e-District accounts for resubmission. Officials said many applications were incomplete due to the absence of mandatory documents, particularly the family income certificate issued by the jurisdictional revenue authority.

Applicants whose cases are pending have been advised to log in to their e-District accounts and check the “Pending for Submission” section available under the “Apply Online” menu. They must upload the necessary documents and resubmit their applications for further processing, officials said.

 
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