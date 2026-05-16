Delhi govt starts accepting fresh ration card applications

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday began the process of accepting fresh applications for ration cards and requests for adding family members through the official e-District portal. According to officials, residents can now submit new applications online through the e-District portal. (PTI)

According to officials, residents can now submit new applications online through the portal. The move aims to streamline the application process and ensure faster delivery of services under the public distribution system, they said.

The government has also initiated the process of returning old and long-pending applications to applicants’ e-District accounts for resubmission. Officials said many applications were incomplete due to the absence of mandatory documents, particularly the family income certificate issued by the jurisdictional revenue authority.

Applicants whose cases are pending have been advised to log in to their e-District accounts and check the “Pending for Submission” section available under the “Apply Online” menu. They must upload the necessary documents and resubmit their applications for further processing, officials said.

Officials said the revised process intends to clear the backlog of pending ration card applications while ensuring proper verification of eligibility criteria. The government urged applicants to carefully review document requirements before resubmission to avoid further delays.

To assist residents facing technical or procedural issues, the Food and Civil Supplies Department asked applicants to contact the helpline number 1967 for support and guidance related to ration card services and online submissions.

There are around 15.46 lakh ration card holders in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in February this year that the government will issue two lakh ration cards this year.