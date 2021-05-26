Delhi govt starts disbursing aid of 5K for para transit drivers

The Delhi government on Tuesday started disbursing a one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 to auto, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers whose livelihood has been affected by the ongoing lockdown. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the money will be directly credited in the bank accounts of 151,000 such drivers in Delhi by Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had announced the one-time financial assistance to all PSV (public service vehicle) badge and permit holders of para transit vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, ‘phatphat sewa’, eco-friendly sewa, gramin sewa and maxi cabs.

Delhi currently has over 280,000 PSV badge holders and 190,000 permit holders who are eligible to apply for the grant, officials said.

Para transit vehicle drivers who hold driving licence and PSV badge that are valid as on February 1, 2020, are eligible to receive the financial assistance.