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Delhi govt to HC: Will give textbooks before summer vacations

Calling the delay a “routine” issue frequently reported during the start of the academic year, principals, teachers, and students said that book supply had started but was only partial

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:31 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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The Delhi government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that the process of distributing books to students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools would be completed before the commencement of the summer vacation.

On 24 April, HT had reported that Delhi government schools were facing an acute shortage of textbooks due to an apparent delay in the government’s distribution system. (Representative image/ HT)

During the hearing, the government submitted that “the tender process for the purpose of distribution has already been completed, substantial distribution has been done, and distribution of textbooks in all respects to all the students shall be complete before the commencement of the summer vacations.”

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a petition filed by the NGO Social Jurist, seeking initiation of a contempt petition against Delhi government’s education secretary Sanjeev Ahuja. In its petition, filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the NGO submitted that in July 2024, the court had directed the government to ensure timely supply of educational materials, based on its undertaking to provide textbooks to students in government schools.

However, despite the commencement of the 2026–27 academic session on April 1, the books had not been distributed to students even after a considerable delay. The petition stated that the delay was impacting around 10 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 8 in government schools, depriving them of essential educational materials.

Calling the delay a “routine” issue frequently reported during the start of the academic year, principals, teachers, and students said that book supply had started but was only partial – books for certain classes and subjects have arrived. The director of education and the education minister’s office had not responded to HT’s requests for comment.

 
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