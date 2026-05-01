Prayagraj schools told to use campus grounds for bus parking, pickup

To improve student safety and reduce traffic congestion outside schools, authorities in Prayagraj have directed educational institutions to utilise their own premises for parking and managing school buses. Officials added that students will now get on and off buses within school grounds rather than on public roads. School buses parked in a school in Prayagraj (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The directive was issued during a meeting of the district school transport safety committee held at Sangam auditorium, chaired by additional district magistrate Satyam Mishra.

School managements were instructed to ensure that buses are stationed only in designated parking areas within campuses to prevent traffic snarls outside institutions, he said. Authorities also asked all schools to constitute a school transport safety committee to monitor and address student safety concerns.

During the meeting, principals and administrators were briefed on compliance with the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles (26th Amendment) Rules, 2018, particularly those governing the operation and regulation of school vehicles.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring that students are picked up and dropped off safely within school premises. Official records show that Prayagraj has 2,358 registered school vehicles operating in the district.

Officials further directed that all school vehicles must carry complete and valid documentation before being allowed to operate. Schools were also advised to stagger dispersal timings by at least 15 minutes to minimise congestion.

The directions follow a separate meeting held on April 28 under the chairmanship of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, where it was made mandatory for all schools to establish a transport safety committee. “We have made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for negligence in matters of student safety. Strict action will be taken against institutions and vehicle operators violating the norms,” the DM said.

Schools have also been directed to ensure vehicle fitness, driver medical certification, police verification, and valid driving licences. In addition, all school buses must be equipped with fire extinguishers and emergency exits. The ARTO and traffic department have been asked to carry out intensive inspection drives targeting school vehicles, the DM added.

Officials from various departments and representatives of transport unions attended the meetings, underscoring the administration’s commitment to safer school transportation and smoother urban traffic management.