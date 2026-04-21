Delhi government plans paperless property registrations within 6 months

The Delhi government is planning to make property registrations fully online and paperless, with officials saying the plan could materialise within the next five to six months. Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The previous government had also proposed making property registrations fully online, but the plan did not materialise.

According to senior officials, the proposal, once cleared by the cabinet and passed by the assembly, will require buyers and sellers to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication. All other processes will be online, and the parties involved will receive documents on their DigiLocker app.

“The plan could materialise in the next five to six months. It is on the drawing board and meetings are underway,” a senior government official said.