Delhi govt to hold 15-day ‘van mahotsav’

The Delhi government will hold a 15-day “Van Mahotsav” from June 26, and cabinet ministers, MLAs, NGOs and resident welfare associations will participate in this tree-plantation campaign, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai will launch the campaign from Garhi Mandu on the banks of the Yamuna.

On June 27, the plantation drive will be held in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will participate in this campaign on June 28, and health minister Satyendar Jain will lead the plantation drive at the Poonth Kalan Nursery, Nangloi, on June 30.