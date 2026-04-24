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Delhi govt to initiate pilot project for in-situ drain cleaning: Water minister

Delhi govt to initiate pilot project for in-situ drain cleaning: Water minister

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to undertake in-situ cleaning of major drains across the capital using modern technology, as part of its efforts to restore the Yamuna, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.

Delhi govt to initiate pilot project for in-situ drain cleaning: Water minister

The Delhi Jal Board last year came up with a 45-point action plan to clean the river, with one of the recommendations being adoption of in-situ technology.

"Till the time more long-term measures like construction of sewage treatment plants are taken up, we plan to initiate this project on five drains across the city," Singh said, asserting that the government is working to strengthen water and sewerage infrastructure and improve the quality of Yamuna water.

For the pilot project, the DJB will rope in IIT-Roorkee for in-situ cleaning at the Defence Colony drain.

"The water running in these drains will be cleaned with the help of nano technology, which will filter and treat the water in-situ. If the project is successful, we will implement it in bigger canals like the Najafgarh drain," the minister added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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