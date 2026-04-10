...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt to launch AI-powered E-District 2.0 portal for faster, citizen-friendly services

Delhi government launches E-District 2.0, an AI-powered portal to enhance citizen services, featuring a bilingual chatbot and improved accessibility.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
Advertisement

New Delhi:The Delhi government is set to roll out E-District 2.0, an upgraded, AI-powered portal to improve the speed and efficiency of citizen services, officials said on Thursday.

The government has appointed a consultant and given three months to submit a report on redeveloping the portal to make it more citizen friendly and hassle-free.

The government has appointed a consultant and given three months to submit a report on redeveloping the portal to make it more citizen friendly and hassle-free.

“The plan includes a bilingual AI chatbot to answer citizens’ queries, streamline application processing and improve accessibility to services,” said an official.

The revamped platform is expected to expand beyond the 453 services currently offered under the existing e-district system, which caters to multiple government departments, another official said.

The portal has 41 departments onboard with 8.78 million registered users. Officials said the government is also exploring using blockchain technologyto enhance data security and transparency.

A review meeting will be held with officials from departments including transport, revenue, food and civil supplies, social welfare, women and child development to understand citizens’ concerns and take feedback on adding more services, said the official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt to launch AI-powered E-District 2.0 portal for faster, citizen-friendly services
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.