Delhi govt to launch women-only electric buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government will introduce a women-only electric bus network across the city, with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operating 56 exclusive services on 28 busy corridors to improve connectivity for working women and college students.

According to the transport department, the network will include 30 ladies special services on 15 major corridors and 26 University Ladies Special (U-SPL) services on 13 routes. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the transport department, the network will include 30 ladies special services on 15 major corridors and 26 University Ladies Special (U-SPL) services on 13 routes connecting residential areas with Delhi University’s campuses and other educational institutions.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said the plan is based on travel needs of women commuters. “Every woman deserves to travel safely and comfortably. The bus network is a major step towards making Delhi’s public transport more secure, accessible and empowering for women,” he said.

Officials said the buses will run in both directions during office hours. The morning buses will operate between 7.52am and 9am, while return buses will run between 4.32pm and 6.15pm. It will connect employment hubs, commercial centres, institutional areas and metro interchange stations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The University Ladies Special services will connect areas such as Najafgarh, Rohini, Janakpuri, Mundka, Mayur Vihar, Kalkaji, Palla and Dhaula Kuan with Delhi University’s campuses and other colleges. Officials said the timings have been planned to match college schedules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The University Ladies Special services will connect areas such as Najafgarh, Rohini, Janakpuri, Mundka, Mayur Vihar, Kalkaji, Palla and Dhaula Kuan with Delhi University’s campuses and other colleges. Officials said the timings have been planned to match college schedules. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The department said all services will use electric buses fitted with CCTV cameras, panic buttons linked to the Operation Control Centre (OCC), low-floor disabled-friendly ramps and special branding for easy identification. Bus marshals or female police personnel will be deployed where required. Women eligible for free bus travel can use their Pink Smart Cards.

“The dedicated women-only electric bus network has been planned after identifying the city’s busiest corridors and the travel needs of working women and students,” Singh added.

He said the services aim to improve accessibility, while strengthening women’s safety in the capital’s public transport system.