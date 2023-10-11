Delhi govt to make arrangements for Chhath at 1,000 ghats in city

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has begun preparations for Chhath puja celebrations scheduled for next month, to make sure that elaborate arrangements are in place for the festival.

Chhath, the most popular festival for people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (popularly known as Purvanchalis in Delhi), will be celebrated between November 17 and 20. It involves the offering of “arghya” by fasting devotees to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

In a statement, the Delhi government said it is planning to make arrangements at around 1,000 ghats in the Capital for the festival. “To avoid any shortcomings in the preparations, revenue minister Atishi held a high-level review meeting with all the district magistrates on Wednesday. The minister directed the officials to begin the preparation in advance so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment, and also pay special attention to cleanliness at the ghats,” the statement said.

The statement said Atishi directed the DMs of all districts to identify locations for Chhath ghats in their respective districts, as per the convenience of devotees, and initiate the construction of ghats. The district officials have also been asked to hold meetings with local Chhath puja committees, get their suggestions, and make preparations accordingly.

At the ghats, the government will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras. Cultural programs will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy across several ghats, the statement said.

Atishi said, “Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people, and the Arvind Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that.”

Over the last decade, Chhath has become one of the major festivals in Delhi, with Purvanchalis accounting for over one-third of Delhi’s population of around 20 million, according to government estimates and migration data from Census 2011.

