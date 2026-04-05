New Delhi, The Delhi government will map the expenditures of 17 key departments receiving budget allocations for various green objectives, to ensure coordinated action across sectors to achieve the goal of a clean and pollution-free city, officials said on Sunday. Delhi govt to map green fund expenses for clear roadmap of greener, cleaner city

Last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the 'green budget' allocating ₹22,236 crore out of total outlays of ₹1.03 lakh crore, laying a clear roadmap to make Delhi cleaner and greener, according to a Delhi CMO statement.

The 17 departments of the government have been allocated a dedicated fund for driving the green push with top priority on the Yamuna clean-up and e-buses.

The responsibility for delivering on these goals has been systematically distributed, with the 17 key departments receiving phased allocations to ensure coordinated action across sectors.

The chief minister noted that all departmental expenditures will now be mapped against green objectives, ensuring that spending aligns directly with environmental outcomes, the statement said.

The largest share of the fund, ₹6,485 crore, has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for the Yamuna clean-up and expansion of water treatment infrastructure. The Transport Department has been allotted ₹4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen a cleaner public transport system.

The Public Works Department will receive ₹3,350 crore to address dust pollution and build green infrastructure across the city. The Planning Department has been allocated ₹2,350 crore to design and streamline green projects. The Urban Development Department and DUSIB together will receive ₹2,273 crore for targeted environmental interventions, the statement said.

Several other departments will be supported through the dedicated green fund. The Environment Department has been allocated ₹558 crore for pollution control programmes, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department ₹305 crore for water conservation, and the Development Department ₹258 crore to promote green growth in rural areas, it added.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that 'Clean Delhi, Green Delhi' is no longer just a slogan, but a decisive policy response to toxic air and rising temperatures. The government has placed environmental protection at the core of its fiscal strategy through green budgeting, she added.

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