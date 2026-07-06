Delhi govt to observe child safety month at 16,600 institutions

New Delhi: The Delhi government will observe Child Safety Monththroughout Julyacross over 16,600 institutions, including 5,633 schools, 10,897 anganwadi centres and 88 child care institutions (CCIs).

The campaign aims to strengthen awareness of the Pocso Act, 2012 through training, classroom activities, inspections and community outreach, said officials .

The month-long campaign aims to strengthen awareness of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 through training, classroom activities, inspections and community outreach, said officials.

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Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed the campaign and directed departments to ensure timely implementation and strengthen child protection measures beyond the programme.

“Every child has the right to grow up in a safe and secure environment. Our government is committed to ensuring that awareness of the Pocso Act reaches every school, anganwadi centre, child care institution and family. Through this initiative, we are strengthening prevention, awareness and accountability while building a child protection ecosystem across Delhi,” Gupta said.

According to presentations made by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, the campaign will run from July 1 to 31 with week-wise activities for students, teachers, parents and frontline workers.

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{{^usCountry}} Schools have also been directed to submit Student Safety Checklists and Compliance Certificates in line with a June 19 circular onimplementation of the Pocso Act and Rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools have also been directed to submit Student Safety Checklists and Compliance Certificates in line with a June 19 circular onimplementation of the Pocso Act and Rules. {{/usCountry}}

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District and zone-level teams, comprising deputy directors of education, heads of schools, section officers and Delhi Police personnel, will start inspections from July 13 to check compliance with Pocso guidelines and prescribed standard operating procedures. Officials said the inspections are expected to be completed within two months.

The DoE said around 1,500 officials, including heads of schools, teachers, educational and vocational guidance counsellors and section officers, have completed master trainer programmes in collaboration with Delhi Police. The next phase of training for school heads and teachers will begin in the third week of July.

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Officials said nearly 700,000 girl students have received self-defence training. Besides, 489 educational and vocational guidance counsellors and over 500 teacher counsellors conduct annual sessions on safe and unsafe touch, gender sensitisation and personal boundaries.

During the meeting, schools were directed to constitute Child Protection Committees by July end, ensure compliance with student safety checklists and implement standard operating procedures for Pocso cases.

The WCD department will run parallel awareness programmes across anganwadi centres and child care institutions. Training of child development project officers, supervisors, district child protection officers, counsellors, psychologists and CCI officials will be held on July 6 and 7, followed by training of anganwadi workers, crèche workers and district child protection unit personnel during the second week of July.

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Activity sessions for children and parents will be held from third week. The third Saturday of every month has been designated as Pocso Day across anganwadi centres and CCIs.

The campaign will include modules on safe and unsafe touch, comic strips, colouring sheets, posters, pamphlets, explainer videos, storytelling sessions, quizzes, art competitions, street plays, self-defence workshops and community outreach, said officials.

The WCD headquarters will monitor implementation through Google Form-based reporting, district dashboards, monthly progress reports and photo documentation.

Departments were also directed to conduct citywide awareness campaign through parent-teacher meetings, audio-visual outreach and print material. Delhi Police has been instructed to ensure prompt action in Pocso cases and strengthen coordination among departments. Officials added that juvenile first-time offenders are to be provided counselling and rehabilitation support to enable reintegration into society.