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Delhi govt to redevelop all its bus shelters across city

Delhi govt to redevelop all its bus shelters across city

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The national capital will soon witness the construction of modern and aesthetically advanced bus stops, as the Delhi government has initiated plans to redevelop all its bus queue shelters , bus stops and terminals, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt to redevelop all its bus shelters across city

The transport department plans to hire a private firm to carry out the work, which will also conduct a survey of the city to construct more bus queue shelters wherever required, at estimates cost of more than 600 crore.

"DTIDC plans to hire a project management consultancy firm to design, redevelop and carry out a survey of all the shelters across Delhi, for which a tender has been issued," an official said.

According to the plan, the redeveloped bus shelters to have several facilities, including a panic alarm system, weather display, provision for solar panels and digital advertising system.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation currently has around 3,575 bus shelters for which the consultant firm is being hired at the estimated cost of the project is 650 crore, including maintenance for 20 years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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