New Delhi, The national capital will soon witness the construction of modern and aesthetically advanced bus stops, as the Delhi government has initiated plans to redevelop all its bus queue shelters , bus stops and terminals, officials said on Monday. Delhi govt to redevelop all its bus shelters across city

The transport department plans to hire a private firm to carry out the work, which will also conduct a survey of the city to construct more bus queue shelters wherever required, at estimates cost of more than ₹600 crore.

"DTIDC plans to hire a project management consultancy firm to design, redevelop and carry out a survey of all the shelters across Delhi, for which a tender has been issued," an official said.

According to the plan, the redeveloped bus shelters to have several facilities, including a panic alarm system, weather display, provision for solar panels and digital advertising system.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation currently has around 3,575 bus shelters for which the consultant firm is being hired at the estimated cost of the project is ₹650 crore, including maintenance for 20 years.

As per the tender, a public information system will also be made available at all bus shelters, providing bus information to travellers. The redevelopment work has to be completed in six months time from the date of award of tender.

Last year in June, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh held a high-level meeting with transport department officials directing them to fast-track the transformation of the city's bus queue shelters into modern and world-class facilities.

The minister had also directed officials to develop these BQS after a detailed study of existing models in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, as well as international cities such as Singapore and London.

According to officials, this project plan is in line with the minister's directions on the matter. As part of the plan, all bus queue shelters will be illuminated with LED lights and include digital display boards showing bus routes and numbers for easy commuter access.

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