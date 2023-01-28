Delhi govt to repair Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday approved a ₹12 crore project for the Public Works Department (PWD) to strengthen and redevelop the Andrews Ganj flyover, Nehru Place flyover and six culverts located on Najafgarh drain, officials said.

A government official said that the PWD will spend around ₹2.1 crore on the repair of the Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers and around ₹9.9 crore to redevelop culverts located between Bharat Nagar and Timarpur on the Najafgarh drain.

Sisodia said that the PWD is regularly assessing and ensuring infrastructure maintenance. “Two new projects have been approved. The repair and redevelopment of the Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers will increase their life by upto 20 years. The repair and redevelopment of culverts on the Najafgarh drain will increase their lifespan and make it safer for the commuters,” Sisodia said.

The flyover at Nehru Place was opened for traffic in 2001 while the Andrews Ganj flyover came up in 2002, a PWD official said.

A government official explained that the agency will replace worn-out bearings which will increase the life of flyovers by at least two decades. “The flyover repair work will be completed in six months,” the official said. However, the time to initiate repair work has not been finalised. “Repair of the culverts had been pending for a long time. This project will be completed in nine months,” the official added.

Deputy CM Sisodia said that officials have been directed to complete the work within the stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public when the work is in progress.