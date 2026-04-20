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Delhi govt to set up 26 Karmika Sewa Kendras to register workers

Delhi plans 26 Karmika Sewa Kendras to register 3 million construction workers, improving access to welfare schemes and employment services.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government plans to set up 26 “Karmika Sewa Kendras (KSKs) across the city to facilitate the registration of nearly 3,000,000 construction workers, especially those in unorganised sectors, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi govt to set up 26 Karmika Sewa Kendras to register workers

Officials said the project costing over 25.41 crore is based on the Passport Sewa Kendra framework and aims to improve delivery of welfare schemes to them.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) has initiated the process to hire an agency for designing, developing and operating 13 static and 13 mobile KSKs in the Capital. The deployment of the KSK units will be done in a phased manner, prioritising areas with greater need and gradually expanding to cover the entire state.

Under the project, the agency will also establish 39 labour chowks — three in each of Delhi’s 13 revenue districts — to facilitate easy access to employment opportunities, said a senior government official.

The chowks will provide a structured and organised platform for workers to access basic amenities such as sanitation, drinking water, and first aid, and welfare-related services at designated locations, officials said.

The development comes amid recent protests by workers demanding wage revisions in Noida and Gurugram.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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