The Delhi government plans to set up 26 “Karmika Sewa Kendras (KSKs) across the city to facilitate the registration of nearly 3,000,000 construction workers, especially those in unorganised sectors, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi govt to set up 26 Karmika Sewa Kendras to register workers

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Officials said the project costing over ₹25.41 crore is based on the Passport Sewa Kendra framework and aims to improve delivery of welfare schemes to them.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) has initiated the process to hire an agency for designing, developing and operating 13 static and 13 mobile KSKs in the Capital. The deployment of the KSK units will be done in a phased manner, prioritising areas with greater need and gradually expanding to cover the entire state.

Under the project, the agency will also establish 39 labour chowks — three in each of Delhi’s 13 revenue districts — to facilitate easy access to employment opportunities, said a senior government official.

The chowks will provide a structured and organised platform for workers to access basic amenities such as sanitation, drinking water, and first aid, and welfare-related services at designated locations, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Workers will also be provided a user-friendly mobile application that will allow them to access KSK services online, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workers will also be provided a user-friendly mobile application that will allow them to access KSK services online, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An official said the key services offered by the KSKs will include formal worker registration and labour card renewal, with records integrated into both state and national databases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said the key services offered by the KSKs will include formal worker registration and labour card renewal, with records integrated into both state and national databases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the features of the KSKs, an official said they will function as AI-enabled digital service hubs with minimal manual intervention. Processes such as registration, renewal and application disposal will be handled in an automated manner. Worker data will be tracked, along with benefits such as medical check-ups, welfare kits and direct benefit transfers (DBT), in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the features of the KSKs, an official said they will function as AI-enabled digital service hubs with minimal manual intervention. Processes such as registration, renewal and application disposal will be handled in an automated manner. Worker data will be tracked, along with benefits such as medical check-ups, welfare kits and direct benefit transfers (DBT), in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said mobile KSK units will further expand the reach of these services to remote areas of Delhi. The static KSKs will serve workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Self-service kiosks will also be installed at the KSKs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said mobile KSK units will further expand the reach of these services to remote areas of Delhi. The static KSKs will serve workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Self-service kiosks will also be installed at the KSKs. {{/usCountry}}

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The development comes amid recent protests by workers demanding wage revisions in Noida and Gurugram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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