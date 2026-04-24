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Delhi govt to set up AI centres at two city colleges

Delhi will establish two AI centres of excellence, costing ₹20 crore each, to boost innovation, train 7,000 individuals, and create 1,000 jobs.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi

Each centre is expected to foster around 100 start-ups, train 7,000 individuals and create 1,000 jobs over a four-year period. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government will establish two artificial intelligence centres of excellence (AI-CoEs) under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Each centre is estimated to cost 20 croreand will be constructed on a 40:40:20 contribution model shared by the ministry of electronics and information technology, Delhi government and academic partners, officials said.

Each centre is expected to foster around 100 start-ups, train 7,000 individuals and create 1,000 jobs over a four-year period, an official said.

The initiative aligns with the 10,371.92-crore IndiaAI Mission approved last year to accelerate the country’s growth as a global AI hub. The mission focuses on developing indigenous large language models, building robust AI computing infrastructure and upskilling the workforce.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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