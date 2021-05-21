Delhi govt to set up oxygen plants of 300 MT for third Covid wave: CM Kejriwal

Sweta Goswami

New Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the state government will buy oxygen tankers and set up pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants of up to 300 metric tonnes (MT), and set up more beds to better prepare the Capital for another potential wave of Covid-19, even as ongoing surge appeared to be ebbing.

“Day before yesterday (Tuesday), I held a meeting to decide on the steps to be taken to prepare for the third wave. The people of Delhi should not face the problems that emerged during the second wave of Covid-19 again. We have made a team of officers that will list all preparations to be made,” he said.

The chief minister added that this team is inspecting all aspects of health care infrastructure that need to be bolstered and managed in preparation of any possible surge.

“The number of oxygen beds required; whether we should set up 35,000-40,000 oxygen beds and 10,000 ICU beds? Further, of those oxygen and ICU beds, how many should be reserved for children? We have already prepared 6,500-7,000 ICU beds,” Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the family of a school teacher who died of Covid-19.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government will buy its own oxygen tankers and install PSA oxygen plants on in the city on a “war footing”. He said Delhi’s regular oxygen consumption on a daily basis is about 250 MT.

“Therefore, we are planning to install oxygen plants with a total capacity of 250-300MT at least, so that we do not have shortage of oxygen when the next wave hits,” he said.

“Delhi also needs to set up its own storage tanks for oxygen. This is another aspect being looked into. So things like these need to be fine-tuned. By next week, the team will prepare the basic plan and work will then begin on a war-footing based on that plan,” Kejriwal said.

For children, he said the government has made a separate team that is looking into aspects ranging from the line of treatment if they contract the infection to the medical supplies they will need. “For example, oxygen masks for children need to be smaller. So, the team is looking into things like this. If we had completed the vaccination drive, we would have got some relief from Covid-19, but this is not the case. We have repeatedly asked the Centre for more vaccine doses, because we have just a day’s stock left. We hope the Centre sends doses soon,” he said.

Decision on lockdown soon, say officials

When asked about the lockdown which has been in place for almost five weeks now, the chief minister said he will have a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal over the weekend, and take decisions necessary. “Whatever is decided, I will let you know well in time,” he said, without elaborating if the government will spell out relaxations this week.

Senior officials in the government said the lockdown will be eased in phases from next week.

“The relaxations will be very gradual, as we cannot afford to lower our guard now,” a senior government official said.