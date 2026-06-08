New Delhi, The Delhi government will set up bamboo-based cooling zones in parts of the city to offer relief from the ongoing heatwave in an eco-friendly manner, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Delhi govt to setup eco-friendly bamboo cooling zones in city: CM Gupta

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These cooling zones have been constructed primarily using bamboo, ensuring minimal impact on the environment while providing a sustainable structure.

"The initiative not only provides immediate relief but also marks an important step towards developing innovation-driven solutions to address future climate challenges," Gupta said.

One such bamboo cooling zone has been setup in Bawana in collaboration with SEEDS NGO, which is providing relief to people during the ongoing heatwave, she added.

Gupta stated that such eco-friendly cooling zones, which provide relief to the public, will also be set up in other areas of the national capital.

"At present, two cooling zones are operational in Bawana and Alipur and are serving residents. In addition, three more cooling zones are being developed and work on them has already begun," Gupta said in statement.

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{{^usCountry}} One of these cooling zones is being established in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of these cooling zones is being established in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office. {{/usCountry}}

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"They are equipped with vetiver grass screens and a mist-based cooling system that naturally reduces the surrounding temperature and creates a more comfortable environment for visitors. Special arrangements have also been made for natural ventilation," the chief minister further said.

Keeping the convenience and safety of citizens in mind, the cooling zones provide chilled drinking water, ORS packets, fire extinguishers, and information, education and communication material related to heatwave prevention and awareness.

The chief minister added that the cooling zones have received an extremely positive response from the public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.