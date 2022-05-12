Delhi govt to spend Rs140 crore boosting greenery, forests in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the state government approved a budget of ₹140.74 crore during the expenditure finance committee’s (EFC) meeting to plant 1 million saplings and restore the Capital’s degraded forest areas.

For this purpose, the government has also extended the tenure of Delhi’s ecological task force (ETF)--which will oversee the restoration of forests in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Dera Mandi, Ghitorni, Maidangarhi, Rangpuri, Tughlaqabad, Pul Pehladpur and Rajokri--for five more years .

The ETF comprises ex-servicemen and officers of the territorial army who have been working to restore Delhi’s southern ridge for the last two decades.

“The Kejriwal-led Delhi government is determined to provide clean air to the residents of Delhi and we are continuously working on increasing the green cover of Delhi. This is not just an allocation of funds but an investment for the quality of health of Delhi residents,” said Sisodia on Thursday.

“Over the years, the national Capital’s green cover has grown and will further improve after the plantation of 1 million saplings. This project will help us restore Delhi’s green lungs.”

The deputy CM said the areas identified for plantation consist of large chunks of less vegetated forest patches, which need to be restored by the suppression and removal of invasive species, the improvement of wildlife habitats and undertaking soil conservation measures.

While around 600,000 saplings will be planted before the monsoon arrives, 400,000 more saplings will be planted during the next monsoon season--which is the best season to grow saplings. “Along with species native to the Aravallis, the saplings shortlisted for plantation include specially grown plant species in the upgraded nursery of the forest department,” Sisodia added.

Delhi has seen a consistent increase in green cover over the past few years, with the total green cover increasing in area from 299.77sqkm in 2015 to 342sqkm in 2021.