Delhi govt to spend Rs140 crore boosting greenery, forests in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the state government approved a budget of ₹140.74 crore during the expenditure finance committee’s (EFC) meeting to plant 1 million saplings and restore the Capital’s degraded forest areas.
For this purpose, the government has also extended the tenure of Delhi’s ecological task force (ETF)--which will oversee the restoration of forests in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Dera Mandi, Ghitorni, Maidangarhi, Rangpuri, Tughlaqabad, Pul Pehladpur and Rajokri--for five more years .
The ETF comprises ex-servicemen and officers of the territorial army who have been working to restore Delhi’s southern ridge for the last two decades.
“The Kejriwal-led Delhi government is determined to provide clean air to the residents of Delhi and we are continuously working on increasing the green cover of Delhi. This is not just an allocation of funds but an investment for the quality of health of Delhi residents,” said Sisodia on Thursday.
“Over the years, the national Capital’s green cover has grown and will further improve after the plantation of 1 million saplings. This project will help us restore Delhi’s green lungs.”
The deputy CM said the areas identified for plantation consist of large chunks of less vegetated forest patches, which need to be restored by the suppression and removal of invasive species, the improvement of wildlife habitats and undertaking soil conservation measures.
While around 600,000 saplings will be planted before the monsoon arrives, 400,000 more saplings will be planted during the next monsoon season--which is the best season to grow saplings. “Along with species native to the Aravallis, the saplings shortlisted for plantation include specially grown plant species in the upgraded nursery of the forest department,” Sisodia added.
Delhi has seen a consistent increase in green cover over the past few years, with the total green cover increasing in area from 299.77sqkm in 2015 to 342sqkm in 2021.
Two more held for firing at two brothers in west Delhi
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three shooters, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car. Tyagi also suspected former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
IAF sergeant arrested from Delhi for espionage
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly leaking “classified and sensitive” information about defence installations and service personnel to an agent of the “adversary country”, after being “honeytrapped” through a social networking site. Sharma was working as an administrative assistant at the Indian Air Force Records Office at Subroto Park in Delhi, the Delhi Police in a statement on Thursday.
Govt extends anti-open burning campaign by another month: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will extend its anti-open burning campaign by a month until June 13. This will be the campaign's second phase. Rai said that as part of the campaign's first phase-- which lasted from April 12 to May 12-- government officials inspected 5,241 sites, and issued 23 notices and challans and prosecuted six people.
Civic bodies remove encroachments across Delhi
New Delhi: Rampant encroachments on the roadside in several parts of the city were removed during the ongoing drive against illegal structures by the municipal corporations on Thursday with civic bulldozers being seen in action in areas such as KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Prem Nagar, Khyala and Dilshad Garden. North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said two bulldozers, eight dumper trucks and around 28 other trucks were used to remove the debris from the 1.5-km-long stretch.
Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail
Joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, PUNE Mahesh Botle, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021. The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.
