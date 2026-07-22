Delhi govt to start issuing QR smart cards for ‘lal dora’ properties

New Delhi

According to the government, surveys have been completed for 12,232 properties across 48 villages, under an agreement with the Survey of India. Of these, 8,423 properties, or nearly 69%, are dispute-free and are eligible for Smart Property Cards. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government will start issuing QR-enabled Smart Property Cards for properties in “lal dora” and “abadi” villages under the Centre’s Svamitva (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, with surveys completed in 30 of 48 such villages that were brought under the programme, officials said on Tuesday.

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According to the government, surveys have been completed for 12,232 properties across 48 villages, under an agreement with the Survey of India. Of these, 8,423 properties, or nearly 69%, are dispute-free and are eligible for Smart Property Cards. Officials said properties surveyed in the North West and South districts are free from disputes, while verification and dispute resolution are underway in other districts.

The government said the Smart Property Cards will be issued after the integration of digital signatures, with the process currently in its final stages for the first 30 villages. “The Delhi government is now leveraging modern technology to establish a clear identity for every property, ensuring that property records become more transparent, secure and well-organised in the future. The government will soon issue Smart Property Cards to eligible beneficiaries,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, “lal dora” areas refer to residential areas in villages traditionally used for habitation and exempt from certain land-use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, “lal dora” areas refer to residential areas in villages traditionally used for habitation and exempt from certain land-use. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta conducted a review of the progress by the revenue department on the initiative, which aims to create authenticated digital property records for properties in “lal dora” areas, where the absence of formal records has long complicated ownership issues.

Officials aware of the matter said the exercise follows a seven-stage process, beginning with the demarcation of “lal dora” boundaries and drone surveys carried out by the Survey of India. Revenue department officials then verify the maps on the ground before each property is assigned a unique Property Identification number (PID). Property cards are subsequently prepared and the records integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) for real-time updates.

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The Smart Property Cards will be issued as PVC cards, conforming to UIDAI standards. Each card will comprise the PID, village, district, occupant’s details, share in the property, built-up and open area, Bhu-Aadhaar number and information of co-occupants.

The QR code on each card will be linked to the property’s Digital Form-13, containing details of the property sketch, boundaries, neighbouring PIDs, Khasra number, details of family members and co-occupants, the tehsildar’s digital signature and an occupancy certificate issued under the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025.