Delhi govt to track anti-pollution green spending across 17 key departments: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government will map the expenditures of 17 key departments that have been allocated funds for various green objectives to ensure a coordinated approach to tackling pollution, the chief minister’s office stated on Sunday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said a decisive policy response is needed to address toxic air and rising temperatures. (ANI)

“We have earmarked ₹22,236 crore specifically for green initiatives in 2026-27. The responsibility for delivering on these goals has been systematically distributed, with 17 key departments receiving phased allocations to ensure coordinated action across sectors,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

“All departmental expenditures will now be mapped against green objectives, ensuring that spending aligns directly with environmental outcomes”, she added.

Under the projects tagged green, ₹6,485 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for cleaning the Yamuna and expanding the water treatment infrastructure. The transport department has been allotted ₹4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen a cleaner public transport system, while the Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated ₹3,350 crore to address dust pollution and build green infrastructure across Delhi, the CMO said. The planning department has been allocated ₹2,350 crore to design and streamline green projects, it added.

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Gupta said a decisive policy response is needed to address toxic air and rising temperatures.

“The government has placed environmental protection at the core of its fiscal strategy through green budgeting. We are establishing a robust framework to combat pollution and tackle climate change,” the chief minister said.

“Public spending and investments will be aligned to support sustainable development and protect biodiversity,” she added.

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Last month, the chief minister presented a ₹1.03 lakh crore budget for Delhi for the 2026-27 financial year. While the Delhi government termed it a “green budget,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed it was a “hollow slogan.”

“When allocations across sectors remain largely unchanged, where does this 21% ‘clean air’ budget actually exist? The government is merely beating the drums around a ‘jumla’ to manufacture trust. The ₹22,000 crore will fund routine works, like metro expansion, flyovers, roads, RRTS and Yamuna cleaning,” Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said last month.