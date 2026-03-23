New Delhi, The Delhi government will upgrade 125 school libraries with 20 digital devices, headphones, a kiosk and a charging cart, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025–26. Besides, it has identified 7.5 lakh students in classes 1 to 8 with learning gaps. Delhi govt to upgrade 125 libraries digitally: 7.5 lakh student with learning gaps identified

The survey said a baseline assessment conducted in September 2025 identified gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy, forming the basis for academic interventions.

According to the survey, students were classified into four categories Beginner, Emerging, Progressive, Proficient - and interventions using readiness modules developed by SCERT are being implemented for classes 2 to 8 after mid-term exams.

The efforts are being carried out under the NIPUN Sankalp programme.

The survey said 125 school libraries will be upgraded in the current academic session, with each to be equipped with 20 digital devices, 20 headphones, one library kiosk, one charging cart and one printer.

It said that the Directorate of Education is continuing its focus on inclusive education, with 879 children with severe or profound disabilities enrolled in home-based education programmes in 2025.

Under the measure, 286 out-of-school children were mainstreamed into schools, while a functional curriculum for children with intellectual disabilities was developed and implemented in 100 schools from pre-primary to class 8.

To streamline admissions of out-of-school children, 2,333 special admission cells have been established, the survey said, adding that 4,258 children with disabilities participated in 12 para-sports disciplines.

It noted that 46 per cent of children with special needs have obtained Unique Disability ID cards, and more such cards are being issued.

The survey said the government will set up 8,777 smart classrooms by the end of March this year.

According to the survey, under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, structured competitive examination coaching will be provided to 2,200 students annually, with 350 seats reserved for girls.

Under the Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship Scheme, ₹2,500 per student was disbursed to 34,880 meritorious students.

The revised uniform subsidy provides ₹1,250 for Nursery to class 5, ₹1,500 for classes 6 to 8, and ₹1,700 for classes 4 to 12 to ease financial burden on families, it said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, cash awards for Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were increased from ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore to ₹7 crore, ₹5 crore and ₹3 crore for gold, silver and bronze.

Incentives for Asian and Para-Asian Games medal winners have been raised from ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakh and ₹50 lakh to ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore.

For Commonwealth and Para-Commonwealth Games, these have been increased from ₹50 lakh, ₹40 lakh and ₹30 lakh to ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore, the survey reported.

The survey said that the Dr J Abdul Kalam language labs launched on a pilot basis in 100 schools in the current academic year are expected to benefit nearly 60,000 students of classes 6, 9, and 11 with teaching of German, French, Spanish, besides English, Hindi, and Sanskrit.

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