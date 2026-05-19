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Delhi govt turns schools, community halls into summer shelters for attendants near major hospitals

Delhi govt turns schools, community halls into summer shelters for attendants near major hospitals

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, With many patients' attendants spending nights outside hospitals in sweltering heat, the Delhi government has converted schools and community halls near four major hospitals into temporary summer shelters offering free stay and basic facilities.

Delhi govt turns schools, community halls into summer shelters for attendants near major hospitals

An official told PTI that shelters the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board initiative have opened near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.

Operational since May 15, the facilities set up in in schools and community halls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council , will remain open until July 15.

The official said many attendants, particularly those arriving from outside Delhi, are often forced to spend nights outside hospitals, bus stands or on pavements due to financial constraints and lack of accommodation options.

"During summer, several attendants stay outside hospitals and nearby public places in extreme heat conditions. These shelters aim to give them relief during the heatwave," he explained.

 
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