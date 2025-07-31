Delhi govt unveils plan to revive Naini Lake as cultural, recreational hub

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious plan to transform Naini Lake in Model Town into a vibrant cultural and recreational space, aiming to turn the urban water body into a key tourism attraction. Technical upgrades — including water pumps, power panels, and LED screens — are already underway. Tourism officials have been asked to fast-track tendering and ensure all elements reflect Delhi’s cultural heritage. (HT Archive)

Announcing the redevelopment plan on Wednesday, tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the revamp decision was taken in a planning meeting he held with officials from Delhi Tourism and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC). “A revamped Naini Lake will give Delhi tourism a new identity,” he said.

Among the major upgrades planned are a state-of-the-art laser show on the lake’s central island, an upgraded musical dancing fountain, and the installation of two new LED fountains to enhance the visitor experience. The lake will also be opened to a range of water activities including shikara and gondola rides, racing boats, and water scooters.

“All water sports will be launched only after safety measures are in place — including CCTV surveillance, trained lifeguards, and emergency rescue systems,” Mishra said.

The minister stated that visitors can look forward to leisurely strolls along new walking tracks flanked by decorative plants and palm trees, while families will enjoy dedicated spaces, lakeside cafés and walking tracks. In a move to enhance the lake’s ecological and aesthetic appeal, the department has proposed introducing ducks and swans, as well as a pneumatic system to improve oxygenation levels in the water.

Cultural programming is central to the revival strategy, Mishra said, adding that annual events such as Dev Deepawali and a newly conceived Naini Lake Festival will be hosted to establish the lake as a cultural hub.

The minister said strict deadlines will be set, and all developments must meet the highest aesthetic and safety standards. “Chief minister Rekha Gupta has made it clear our lakes should be living spaces, not just decorative ones,” he said.

