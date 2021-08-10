Delhi govt waives custody charges on impounded vehicles till September 30

The Delhi government on Monday waived custody charges on vehicles impounded by the transport department and the traffic police, which could not be bailed out by their owners. The relaxation has been given till September 30.

The Delhi government said that the decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. "As per an advisory issued by the government of India on June 17, parking/custody charges imposed under Rule 16 of Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules 2019 are waived off," the order said.

According to transport department officials, as quoted by news agency PTI, many vehicle owners could not get their impounded vehicles released due to Covid and lockdown which led to accumulated custody charges. The officials claimed that one vehicle had a custody charge of ₹2 lakh, PTI reported.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways, in its June order, suggested extending the validity of various kinds of motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, fitness test and registration certificates, that could not be renewed due to lockdown, up to September 30.

Vehicles impounded for any violations of the Motor Vehicles Act by enforcement teams of the Transport Department or the Delhi Traffic Police are slapped with custody charges if their owners do not get them released within 48 hours. Depending upon the type of vehicle, custody charges ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,500 are imposed per day.

The transport department keeps hundreds of such vehicles at impounding pits located in Burari, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi government had ordered similar relaxation last year too. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the relaxation was given due to Covid-19 restrictions.