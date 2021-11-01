Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt working on creating more spaces for cyclists and pedestrians: Baijal

“In coming times, cyclists and pedestrians will have their own space on the roads and efforts are being made for the same. A fit India can only be a strong India,” said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a press statement
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Sunday the Delhi government is working on creating more spaces for cyclists and pedestrians in the Capital.

“In coming times, cyclists and pedestrians will have their own space on the roads and efforts are being made for the same. A fit India can only be a strong India,” said Baijal in a press statement issued on Sunday by the Delhi government to mark the 146th birth anniversary of India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

To commemorate Patel on his birth anniversary, the government organised a series of events between Friday and Sunday, starting with a bicycle rally which, according to the press statement, witnessed participation of both government employees and general public.

“National Unity Day is the day which makes us re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of nation building. The task of nation building has to be performed in more than one ways, with unity among citizens being the first requisite along with other commitments,” said chief secretary Vijay Dev in the press statement.

