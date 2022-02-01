Delhi has 13.4 million registered vehicles, but 42% of them ‘invalid’

Delhi has 13.4 million registered vehicles, but 5.6 million or 42% of them are “invalid”, an analysis by the state transport department showed on Monday.

The analysis was carried out by the department after it de-registered 101,639 diesel vehicles that are between 10 and 15 years old this month. According to the rules laid down in various orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018), any registered diesel vehicle more than 10 years old, and petrol vehicles over 15 years old cannot operate in the national capital region (NCR).

Such vehicles are called “end of Iife” vehicles and driving them in Delhi is illegal. Such vehicles cannot even be parked in public spaces.

“We are legally bound to de-register all end-of-life vehicles and so, we can say that by January 31, we have deregistered all the diesel vehicles that were between 10 and 15 years old. It was an important move in combating air pollution in Delhi. However, we hope the same rule is actively followed in the NCR cities by their respective state governments as the court orders were meant for the whole of Delhi-NCR,” said Ashish Kundra, Delhi transport commissioner.

A major challenge, however, remains de-registering about three million petrol vehicles that are older than 15 years. “De-registration of old petrol vehicles has not started yet. Since the number of such vehicles is fairly large, we will conduct the process in phases. So, first we would de-register petrol vehicles that are 20 years and older, after which we would go year-on-year for vehicles between 15-20 years,” a transport department official said.

Delhi had 13,402,875 registered vehicles as on January 31, of which 7,771,075 (57%) have been categorised as “active” vehicles by the transport department. This means these vehicles have a valid registration, have not yet hit the “end of life” age and are fit to ply on city roads. The remaining 5,631,800 (42%) vehicles are either those without a valid registration or have been deemed invalid due to their age, according to the transport department analysis.

Of the 5,631,800 vehicles, about three million are petrol vehicles that are 15 years and above, while the remaining are old diesel vehicles and those without valid registration or fitness documents, the analysis showed.

The Delhi government has given three options to owners of old petrol vehicles -- get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the state transport department and sell the vehicle any other state; retrofit it with approved electric kits; or scrap it.

The NOCs, issued by motor licensing officers can be used in some states to get the vehicle registered there. “It is illegal to drive any such vehicle without re-registration in that state,” said a senior transport official who asked not to be named.

States where such vehicles are allowed to be sold include Rajasthan, which allows it in all its districts; Bihar (18 districts); Maharashtra (26 districts); Uttar Pradesh (33); West Bengal (all districts but only BS-IV vehicles) and Meghalaya (all districts).

