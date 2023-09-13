Delhi has lowest inflation rate: Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that Delhi has the lowest inflation rate among all states, crediting his party’s welfare schemes for the same.

Raghav Chadha (HT Archive)

Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83% in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, mainly due to the softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mint reported that the inflation rate in Delhi for the month of August 2023 was 3.09%, followed by Assam at 4.01% and West Bengal at 4.79%.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said inflation in the national capital was almost half of the national figure. “The national average inflation rate in the country is 6.83%, while in Delhi, the inflation rate is only around 3%... In contrast, Rajasthan has 8.6%, Haryana 8.2%, Odisha 8.23%, and Telangana 8% inflation rates,” he said.

Chadha added, “Even after offering the lowest inflation and a life full of conveniences to the people of Delhi, our government is a profit-making government...”

Separately, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi: “Once again, Delhi has the lowest inflation rate... The Delhi government’s free education, free healthcare, free public transport for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage, and honest governance have provided great relief to people of Delhi.”