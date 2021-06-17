‘Delhi has sufficient stock of vaccines’: AAP leader Atishi on Covid-19 vaccination drive

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Thursday said that Delhi has sufficient stocks of Covid-19 vaccines for more than a week to immunise beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 age group and also for those above 45 years of age, news agency PTI reported.

As of June 17, there are 744,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in stock for inoculating healthcare workers (HCW), front line workers (FLW) and people above 45 years of age, the Covid vaccination bulletin from the Delhi government showed. This includes 640,000 doses of Covishield and 104,000 doses of Covaxin, the bulletin also showed. With this availability, Covishield would last for 42 days and Covaxin would be enough for seven days, the data showed.

Meanwhile, as of the same date, 234,000 doses of the vaccine, including 174,000 Covishield doses and 60,000 Covaxin doses, are available for the 18 to 44 population, according to data from the bulletin. Also, for this age group, Covishield doses would last for 10 more days while Covaxin would be enough for six more days, the data also showed.

“So for the 45-plus category, we have enough stock of Covaxin and Covishield to last for seven days and 42 days respectively. For the 18-44 category, six days and 10 days worth of Covaxin and Covishield stock is available respectively,” PTI quoted Atishi as saying. “As on today, Delhi has sufficient stock of vaccines,” she also said.

Also read | Delhi saw 158 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.20%

Atishi, the AAP MLA from Kalkaji said that many young people have registered themselves on the CoWIN platform to receive the vaccine after the drive was resumed for people in the 18 to 44 age group. “We hope all the people in the 45-plus category who haven't got vaccinated yet, will get the jab now,” she further said. “There are now over 15 lakh people who have taken both doses of the vaccines. More number of people getting themselves completely vaccinated ensures their safety against COVID-19 as well as the safety of the rest of Delhi as it prevents the infection from spreading,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, the health department’s bulletin on Covid-19 showed that 54,912 beneficiaries received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. As many as 36,413 people received their first dose and 18,499 people received their second. So far, 6,256,344 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the national capital, according to the latest data.