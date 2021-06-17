India reports 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

India registered 67,208 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, along with 2330 Covid-19 related deaths, according to Union health ministry update on Thursday. With this, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 29,700,313, and the death toll reached 381,903.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the daily cases remained below the 100,000-mark. On Wednesday, 62,224 people had tested positive for the viral disease.

As many as 103,570 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries in the country to 28,491,670, the health ministry update at 8am showed. The active cases, meanwhile, declined to 826,740 and now constitute 2.92% of the caseload.

A total of 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now of which 19,31,249 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

As the number of daily infections has declined over the last few days, state governments have announced more relaxations in lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions which were imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Due to this declining trend in Covid-19 cases, several states including Delhi, have begun their unlocking process with a view to revive their economies. However, experts have warned that resuming business activities in a hurry would compromise vaccination efforts.