Delhi HC asks authorities to recruit doctors, paramedics in govt hospitals

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Centre and state government to start the recruitment process for the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals here.

A bench comprising chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing a plea by a social worker claiming an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals in the Capital, asked the authorities to “show some speed” in the recruitment process.

“You (authorities) start the recruitment process and appoint them. Show some speed. This is required.”

“It is not necessary that all vacancies should be filled (if) you are not getting suitable candidates. Start the process. You can’t say that you will never start the process,” the bench said.

The court issued a notice based on a public interest litigation filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg — a social activist and former Delhi MLA — and sought a response from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Garg’s plea sought the immediate filling up of vacancies in government-run hospitals.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, claimed that there is an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals in the city, which is resulting in poor patients being forced to approach private hospitals and pay huge amounts of money.

“As per RTI replies dated February 7, 2020, 1,838 doctors have been working in the health and welfare department of Delhi while 745 posts of doctors were lying vacant, and, as per the RTI reply dated November 2, 2021, in government hospitals, such as Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, the sanctioned strength of paramedical officials is 475, out of which 135 posts are vacant,” the petition stated.

“(RTI) discloses over 800 vacancies of doctors in different categories are lying vacant in AIIMS alone, while in another hospital of the Central government, namely Safdarjung, [there is a shortage of 433 doctors and 67 paramedical staff. Further, another hospital, namely Ram Manohar Lohia, there is vacancy of more than 100 doctors and paramedical staff,” it added.

The petition has submitted that inadequate infrastructure in the government hospitals is “becoming ominous” because of serious diseases like Covid-19 and other communicable life-threatening ailments.

The matter will be heard next on January 12.