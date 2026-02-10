Delhi HC asks Centre if it can facilitate video call with Celina Jaitly’s brother

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre whether it can facilitate a video conferencing interaction between actor Celina Jaitly’s detained brother, Vikrant Jaitly, and the court. Vikrant has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over 18 months, but the reasons for his detention remain unclear. Actor Celina Jaitly . (PTI)

A bench of justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that such an interaction was necessary to ascertain whether he required any assistance from his wife or sister. The court asked Centre’s lawyer Nidhi Raman to seek instructions by the next hearing on Thursday.

“Ms Raman is requested to interact with the concerned ministry to facilitate the court to interact with Mr Vikrant Jaitly through video conferencing. To fully appreciate the controversy involved, it would be appropriate to interact with Mr Vikrant,” the court said in its order.

The court issued the order while dealing with Celina’s petition seeking directions to the central government to facilitate effective legal assistance for her brother, ensure real-time and direct communication between them, and provide regular consular access to monitor his well-being.

This was after the Centre’s counsel submitted that pursuant to the court’s February 3 order directing it to issue a letter authorising a Dubai-based law firm to represent Vikrant in legal proceedings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the letter had been issued. However, authorisation from Vikrant’s wife, Charul Jaitly, was still required.

Charul’s counsel, however, submitted that Vikrant had asked her to wait and would advise her on the appropriate course of action at a suitable time.

Considering the contentions, the court asked the Centre’s counsel to seek instructions on whether an interaction between Vikrant and the court could be arranged.