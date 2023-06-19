Plant 10k trees across Delhi from 70 lakh deposited by defaulting litigants: HC

The Delhi high court has directed the plantation of 10,000 trees across the national Capital by utilising over ₹70 lakh deposited by defaulting litigants as costs in several matters.

The matter will be heard next on July 7. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trees would provide benefit to generations of residents of Delhi by way of fresh oxygen which will be immeasurable as they would serve as carbon slump to absorb atmospheric pollution plaguing the city round the calender, the Delhi HC observed in an order released on May 29, a copy of which was made available on Monday.

Justice Najmi Waziri, who said such monies that are deposited in court are to be utilised for the larger public good, appointed four lawyers as court commissioners to identify the sites for the drive, preferably public roads.

Also Read:Just Like That | Witnessing Nature’s Beauty in Delhi

“About ₹80 lakh was deposited in the court as costs that were imposed on defaulting litigants in scores of contempt petitions and writ petitions. These monies are to be utilised for larger public good,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court observed that trees would incessantly and silently provide multiple benefits to the city and generations of its residents for as long as they are alive.

The court clarified that the land-owning agency shall plant them under the supervision of the Tree Officer/DCF and file their report.

“Over ₹70 lakh are to be transferred into the bank account of the deputy conservator of forests (DCF), GNCTD... Let the said monies be utilised by the DCF, with the assistance of PWD, GNCTD to plant trees in such areas as may be identified by Shadan Farasat, Avishkar Singhvi, Tushar Sannu, Aditya N Prasad. They shall each have at least 2,500 trees planted. They are hereby appointed as Court Commissioners,” said the court in a recent order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laying down further directions, the court said that each tree should have a minimum of three-years’ nursery age and a minimum trunk height of 10 feet.

“From the ₹70 lakh, at least 10,000 trees shall be planted. Let it be so done... The sites for plantation, preferably public roads, shall be identified by the learned court commissioners,” the court ordered.

Depending upon the soil type and topography, the court added, the DCF may consider planting pilkhan, papdi, kachnaar, goolar, kala siris/safed siris, jamun, amaltas, kadamb and badh trees.

“Plantation of trees is one such exercise which the court would consider because trees, for as long as they are alive, be it for decades or for centuries, would incessantly and silently provide multiple benefits to the city; provided however, that people and the landowning agencies do not interfere in or hinder their growth. The benefit that trees would provide to generations of residents of Delhi, by way of fresh oxygen would be immeasurable,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also said that community participation in the plantation and maintenance of the trees should be encouraged and sought a status report on the drive from the DCF every six months.

The matter will next be heard on July 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON