Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC dismisses 5G plea, fines Juhi Chawla and 2 others
delhi news

Delhi HC dismisses 5G plea, fines Juhi Chawla and 2 others

The high court, irked by repeated disruptions in the previous June 2 hearing, also pulled up Chawla for posting the link for the court’s digital proceeding on social media and said that the plaintiffs “abused and misused the process of law”.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:54 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Friday came down heavily on actor Juhi Chawla and two other complainants for filing a plea against the installation of 5G wireless network in the country, and issued a fine of 20 lakh for a “defective” suit aimed at “gaining publicity”.

The high court, irked by repeated disruptions in the previous June 2 hearing, also pulled up Chawla for posting the link for the court’s digital proceeding on social media and said that the plaintiffs “abused and misused the process of law”.

“…plaintiffs have filed the suit to gain publicity which is clear from the fact that plaintiff no 1 (Chawla) circulated the video conferencing link of this court on her social media accounts, which resulted in repeated disruptions of court proceedings,” Justice JR Midha said, dismissing the plea.

On Wednesday, the online hearing of the Delhi high court was interrupted three times by a user who sang songs from Chawla’s hit movies in the ’90s. Justice Midha then directed court officials to bar the user from the video conference and directed authorities to identify the disrupter and issue a contempt notice. The actor-environmentalist has posted the link for the video conference a day before on her Twitter account encouraging people to participate. Chawla and social workers Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani moved the court on Monday, claiming that 5G technology can trigger serious, irreversible effect on humans with radiation and permanent damage to the natural ecosystems.

According to the World Health Organization, no adverse health effect has been “causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies” despite several studies over the issue.

The judge said that the plea was not maintainable as the plaintiffs had no knowledge about the issues of health risks that were being raised. The suit is “stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments”, justice Midha said, underscoring that the complainants should have first reached out to the government with their concerns before approaching the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi chawla 5g technology delhi high court
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP