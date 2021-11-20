Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC fines man 10,000 for appearing in a vest during virtual hearing

“Even though the proceedings were being conducted through VC, he should have appeared before the court in proper clothes,” the judge said, adding that the cost be paid to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within a week
The judge gave the order while hearing a plea seeking the quashing of an FIR related to domestic violence and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code . (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court fined a man 10,000 for appearing in a vest during a virtual hearing, saying that such conduct was “totally unacceptable”.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the person, one of the parties in the case, should have appeared properly clothed.

“During the course of video conferencing (VC), petitioner number 5 appeared through VC for identification by the investigating officer in his vest.The conduct of the petitioner no 5 in appearing before the court in his vest is totally unacceptable,” the judge said in an order dated November 8.

“Even though the proceedings were being conducted through VC, he should have appeared before the court in proper clothes,” the judge said, adding that the cost be paid to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within a week.

The judge gave the order while hearing a plea seeking the quashing of an FIR related to domestic violence and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court was informed during the proceedings that the party had amicably settled the matter and the marriage had been dissolved.

“Keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, since the matter has been amicably settled between the parties, no useful purpose will be served by keeping the case pending. It will be nothing but abuse of the process of law.

“Consequentially, this petition is allowed and FIR...shall stand quashed,” the judge said.

