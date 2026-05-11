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Delhi HC forms special task force for beautification, redevelopment of Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

Delhi HC forms special task force for beautification, redevelopment of Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:12 pm IST
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has constituted a special task force under the chairpersonship of the Urban Development Department's joint secretary for the beautification, redevelopment, and maintenance of the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal area.

Delhi HC forms special task force for beautification, redevelopment of Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain said a beautification plan prepared by the PWD and approved by the task force be placed before it on May 26 and directed the police to ensure that no unauthorised vending takes place in the area in the meantime.

In an order passed on May 5 on a petition concerning vending activities in the area, the bench said the task force would comprise a deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

It will also have nominated officials from the PWD, Delhi Transport Department, Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Regional Rapid Transit System, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the SHO of Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

The court asked the chairperson and other officials in the task force to virtually join the hearing on the next date May 26. It directed all authorities to extend full cooperation in carrying out the mandate of the task force.

In January, the court had stressed the need for beautification and redevelopment of the bus terminal area to ensure a comfortable experience for passengers and tourists visiting the bus stand and the nearby railway station.

It had observed that the area deserved to be "properly re-planned, laid out, landscaped and tiled" with facilities such as shops, cafes, resting areas, sanitation facilities for passengers.

The court had also disapproved of the manner in which hawking activities were being carried out in the area, saying they were obstructing the smooth movement of the public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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