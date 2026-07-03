Delhi HC gives central panel 15 days to decide plea against Dhruv Rathee’s video

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide within 15 days a plea seeking the removal of a video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee that allegedly disparages Hindu deities.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. (File Photo)

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A bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva.

In her petition, Sachdeva sought a direction to the GAC to decide her appeal seeking removal of the video within one month, contending that the matter had remained pending for nearly three months. She alleged that the contents of the video were harmful, hurtful and defamatory.

“The GAC shall decide the petitioner’s appeal expeditiously within 15 days. Any disregard of the court’s order will be taken seriously,” the court said in its order.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, along with advocate Avshreya Rudy, submitted that the video was disparaging towards Hindu deities and, therefore, was intolerable.

He argued that the mere pendency of the appeal before the GAC did not prevent the intermediary from taking down the content. The law officer further contended that the intermediary should either voluntarily remove the video or comply with a judicial direction ordering its takedown.

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{{^usCountry}} Counsel for Google submitted that the appeal was pending before the GAC and that the platform had already filed its response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counsel for Google submitted that the appeal was pending before the GAC and that the platform had already filed its response. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from moving the high court, Sachdeva has also filed a complaint before a trial court seeking registration of an FIR against Rathee. In her complaint, she alleged that the video insulted Sanatana Dharma, distorted Hindu scriptures, spread anti-Hindu sentiment and incited religious disharmony, requiring urgent legal action.