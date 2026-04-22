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Delhi HC holds Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt

Delhi HC holds Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has held a YouTuber guilty of contempt of court over videos that "personally attacked" certain judicial officers and "lowered" the dignity of the judicial system.

Delhi HC holds Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said Gulshan Pahuja's content on his channel 'Fight 4 Judicial Reforms' was not protected as "free speech" under the Constitution and asked him to file his submissions on the issue of punishment within two weeks.

The bench, in the judgement passed on April 21, observed that a disgruntled litigant may sometimes vent out his frustration by making "uncharitable remarks", which are to be "taken in our stride", but in this case, Pahuja did not vent out his frustration as fair criticism and his intent was only to scandalise and lower the image of the judicial officers and the judiciary.

"He has personally attacked three Judicial Officers and even imputed that in case a litigant's case is listed before them, such litigant should not expect justice. What is the foundation of such over-sweeping remarks against the Judicial Officers?... The respondent no. 2 pronounced his verdict against the concerned Judicial Officers without any basis and thereby undermined their authority. This is a classic case of criminal contempt being committed by him," the court said in the judgement.

It stated that a judicial officer has no means to justify his actions in public and any criticism must therefore be well-founded.

The court, however, held that Pahuja's campaign to have audio-video recording of the court proceedings did not amount to contempt.

The court discharged two advocates who featured in the videos after they tendered unconditional apologies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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