Delhi HC refuses stay on shutting coaching centres

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to stay its previous order regarding closure of coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department in the Capital.

More than 60 people were injured in a fire at a coaching centre in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in July. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“We are not the authority to look into the issue (of coaching institutions complying with fire safety norms). It’s very clear. MCD is looking into it. You fulfil the norm,” chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma told senior advocate Rajeshwari Hariharan appearing for the Coaching Federation of India (Federation).

The HC was hearing the federation’s plea seeking a stay and review of the court’s July 25 order of directing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take appropriate action regarding the closure within 60 days after the Supreme Court’s refusal to consider its plea.

The July 25 order was passed after fire broke out at a coaching institute in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on June 15.

On Tuesday, the bench, also comprising justice Saurabh Banerjee, directed Delhi Police, fire department, and MCD to conduct a survey of all coaching institutes in the city to check compliance with safety norms as laid down under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

It also granted MCD the liberty to cancel registration of violating coaching centres.

The federation told the court that the coaching centres under its ambit were under 15 metres and were not under the mandate to comply with fire norms under MPD 2021.

As the counsel drew the court’s attention towards MCDs action of passing sealing orders, the bench said, “You have the option of filing an appeal. We’re very sorry.”

