Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea on implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill

The Delhi high court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking time-bound implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33% or one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

The court opined that the plea filed by petitioner lawyer Yogmaya MG was in the nature of public interest litigation and the petitioner has no “personal interest” in the matter and directed the to file a fresh “properly framed” PIL in accordance with the Delhi high court rules.

“You have not been able to show personal interest. Come to the prayers. Withdraw this and file a fresh PIL,” justice Subramonium Prasad said to the counsel who appeared for Yogmaya MG.

The counsel appearing for the Centre raised objections regarding the maintainability of Yogmaya’s plea which had also sought for directing it to provide a firm and expedited date for implementation of the bill.

The petitioner in its plea had argued that women’s representation is not just a matter of justice and equality but a pragmatic necessity for the holistic development of societies.

The plea also sought direction from the Centre to provide a “firm and expedited date” considering the “prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding the delimitation process.”

“Despite the unanimous passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, there has been a significant delay in its implementation. The lack of tangible progress or a clear roadmap for implementation raises concerns about the sincerity of the authorities in giving effect to this vital legislative measure,” read the plea.

Though the Women’s Reservation Bill received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on September 28, 2023, the implementation of the law known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act would take some time as the seats to be for women will be ascertained based on census and subsequent delimitation exercise (or redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies).

On November 3, the Supreme Court had termed the law as a “very good step” towards attaining gender parity in politics but voiced doubts regarding stepping into the implementation of the quota before the general elections saying that it would amount to “virtually legislating.” However, the supreme court while dealing with another petition seeking similar relief on Tuesday had sought the Centre’s response.