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Delhi HC refuses to interfere with eviction of residents of slums near PM residence

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with eviction of residents of slums near PM residence

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:35 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with the eviction of residents of three slum clusters Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp near Lok Kalyan Marg that houses the prime minister's official residence.

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with eviction of residents of slums near PM residence

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the petitioner residents to vacate the camps within 15 days, observing that they were first served eviction notices by the Land and Development Office in October 2025, and sufficient time has elapsed since then.

The Centre claimed that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.

It stated that in-situ rehabilitation was not possible in the present case owing to lack of any alternative accommodation in the vicinity and the decision was taken to shift 717 dwellers in the three slums to Savda Ghevra instead.

The court thus clarified that those petitioners who were yet to accept their alternative allotment shall immediately obtain their allotment letter upon due verification of documents and take possession of the allotted flats at Savda Ghevra.

The petitioners contended that the alternative accommodation was far away from the present camps, which put their livelihood in danger and affected the education of their school-going children.

In the judgement, the court noted that the land in question belonged to the central government, and the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force were currently in occupation of the land.

It also recorded that 192 dwellers had accepted allotment letters and 136 had already taken possession of the allotted flats, and said that to direct the authorities to re-conduct the entire exercise of draw of lots for allotment of flats would put the clock back on the persons who have accepted the allotted flats and would be detrimental to their interests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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