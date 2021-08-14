Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC restrains film on murder at Gurugram school
delhi news

Delhi HC restrains film on murder at Gurugram school

“The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting, telecasting etc the documentary titled ‘A big Little Murder’ or any of its abridged versions,” Justice Jayant Nath said in an August 10 order.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The court said that a trust that runs the private school and moved to the high court challenging the airing of the documentary, have prima facie made out a case for the restraint.(File Photo)

The Delhi high court has restrained over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix and Channel News Asia (CNA) from broadcasting ‘A Big Little Murder’, a documentary based on the alleged murder of a seven year-old boy in 2017 at his school in Gurugram.

“The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting, telecasting etc the documentary titled ‘A big Little Murder’ or any of its abridged versions,” Justice Jayant Nath said in an August 10 order.

The court said that a trust that runs the private school and moved to the high court challenging the airing of the documentary, have prima facie made out a case for the restraint.

The judge, however, said the documentary could be streamed after deleting all references to the school in question and deleting the portion which shows a visual of the school building.

On September 8, 2017, the seven-year-old boy, a student of Class 1, was found dead in the school’s washroom with his throat slit. While initially, the Gurugram police arrested a school bus conductor, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later arrested a Class 11 student for the alleged murder.

In its order, the court said the screening of the documentary was in violation of a January 8, 2018, Gurugram district court order that directed that the public at large including the media to use imaginary names given while referring to the persons or facts of the case.

The trust contended that the documentary was released on August 6 on Netflix, where the name of the school and its building was shown in complete violation of the order passed by the Gurugram court.

The petitioner also said that in another case, a co-ordinate bench on January 22 stayed the release of a book regarding the incident.

The trial in the alleged murder case is pending adjudication at a Gurugram court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP