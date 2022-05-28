Delhi HC restrains rogue website from using HT Media Limited’s domain name
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has restrained a rogue website from using a deceptively similar domain as that of Hindustan Times (HT), saying that the former intends to encash on the goodwill of HT Media Limited.
On May 24, justice Prathiba M Singh restrained the use of www.hindustantimes.tech, comprising the words “Hindustan Times” till the next date of hearing, September 22, after HT Media moved court seeking directions to stop the website from using their copyrighted name.
Granting ex-parte relief to HT, the court also restrained the owners of the website www.hindustantimes.tech from publishing any content including articles, stories, columns, reviews, etc. in violation of HT Media’s copyright.
HT Media Limited, in its plea, had contended that the rogue website offered services identical to those offered by HT Media.
It alleged that the said website was also engaged in reproducing, publishing, and making available news, articles, stories and columns created and published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website www.hindustantimes.com.
Saying that the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) made out a “prima facie” case for the grant of an ex-parte ad interim injunction in their favour, the court said that irreparable loss and injury would be caused to the plaintiffs if the injunction was not granted in their favour.
“‘Hindustan Times’ is the registered trademark of the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs command a global viewership and the reputation of one of India’s oldest newspapers. The manner in which the mark/name ‘Hindustan Times’ has been completely misappropriated leaves no manner of doubt in the mind of the court that defendant number one intends to misuse the said mark as also the content which is published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website,” the judge said in the order dated May 24.
The court also noted that the manner in which the details of the registrant of the website www.hindustantimes.tech were masked showed that the defendant had taken “enormous pain to not reveal its identity”.
The single-judge bench also directed the host of the impugned website to immediately block the said domain name as also block access to the website www.hindustantimes.tech while also directing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to issue directions to all the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the website.
The court granted 30 days to the defendants to reply to the summons.
Centre appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new DMC chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Bhalla's appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week. Bhalla has held several important assignments in past, serving both Central and Delhi governments in various capacities.
Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
A descendant of King Shivaji, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him. Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje's allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital. After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.”
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
