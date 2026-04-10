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Delhi HC's occupancy rider to Khan Market restaurants for operating without fire NOC

Delhi HC's occupancy rider to Khan Market restaurants for operating without fire NOC

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Terming Khan Market the "shaan of Delhi", the Delhi High Court on Friday permitted several restaurants in the area to operate without a fire NOC if they maintained occupancy of less than 50 people.

Delhi HC's occupancy rider to Khan Market restaurants for operating without fire NOC

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that the outlets were situated in the city's most prestigious and historically significant commercial area, which has "structural constraints" since its inception, and the court did not want these eateries to shut down due to any "extraneous" situation.

The court was dealing with a batch of petitions by several Khan Market outlets, including Khan Chacha, Anglow, Starbucks Coffee, and Sly Granny.

The restaurants sought renewal of their health licence and other approvals for running their business without the authorities insisting on a fire NOC as a pre-condition.

"The shops in question are situation is Delhi's most prestigious and historically significant commercial area. It is also a heritage is market. This iconic and unique architecture, character and culture is well-established. Because of structural constraint, the entire market has only one feasible entry and exit point for the first and second floor where the restaurants are located. This feature remains in existence since its inception," the court observed.

The petitioners contended that the seating capacity in their restaurants was only 48 and as per the Unified Building Bye Laws for Delhi, 2016 no fire clearance was required for a seating capacity of less than 50.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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