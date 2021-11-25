Delhi HC seeks authorities’ stand on opening of liquor shop in residential area

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Delhi government, excise commissioner and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding a plea by two residents challenging the opening of a liquor shop in their locality near Karkardooma court.

A bench comprising chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice based on the PIL by the residents of east Delhi’s Chander Nagar area who claimed that the shop will be in close vicinity to a school, temple and a government dispensary.

The petitioners claimed that ever since residents of the locality came to know about the opening of a liquor shop in the area, they were “scared” about their children’s future, “modesty of ladies, young girls and teenagers’’, the law and order situation, as well as the welfare of the locality.

They argued that the opening of the liquor shop violates the Delhi Excise Act and Rules as it falls under is “restricted area as per the settled law”.

The petition, filed through advocate Kamal Mehta, claimed that the proposed shop is only 30 metres from the EDMC primary school, 60 metres from two temples, and 50 metres from a government dispensary. It also said that the shop is located within 100 metres of a colony of labourers, chemists, and a general store.

“As per norms of the government of Delhi, a liquor shop cannot function within 50-100 metres of a school, temple, etc. Any permission beyond the permissible limit envisages appropriate action against the officials,” the petition has stated.

Seeking direction to the authorities to stop the opening of the liquor shop, the petitioners contended that its continuation will create nuisance in the locality.

The court was also informed that there is no ample parking space near the shop premises, which is likely to result in traffic as people would park their vehicle on the road.

The matter will be heard next on January 27.